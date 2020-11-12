HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HD Supply by 52.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

