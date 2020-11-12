Head-To-Head Survey: MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air China and MONDI PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $33.09 billion 0.34 $929.02 million $2.28 6.80 MONDI PLC/ADR $8.14 billion 1.35 $909.44 million $3.86 11.76

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than MONDI PLC/ADR. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONDI PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Air China has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONDI PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Air China pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONDI PLC/ADR pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and MONDI PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -10.16% -11.22% -3.65% MONDI PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Air China and MONDI PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00 MONDI PLC/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MONDI PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MONDI PLC/ADR beats Air China on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. It operates approximately 699 passenger aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses. It serves the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

