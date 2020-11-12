HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Achieves $74,841.17

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $74,841.17 and $104.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00174898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00311318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00985978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000503 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, LBank, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

