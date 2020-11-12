Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

