IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Down 6.7%

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.91. Approximately 178,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 207,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The company has a market cap of $349.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.4558652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

