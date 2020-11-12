Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 12-Month High at $265.20

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.20 and last traded at $264.25, with a volume of 1671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.74.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.96 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
