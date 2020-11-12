Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 12-Month High at $265.20

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.20 and last traded at $264.25, with a volume of 1671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Get Insulet alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.