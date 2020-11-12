Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $10.78 on Thursday, hitting $748.33. 3,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $713.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $792.54. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

