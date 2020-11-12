Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 132,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,138. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $567.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 97.93 and a quick ratio of 97.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

