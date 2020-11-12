Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,813 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $25,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

XSLV opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

