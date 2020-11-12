Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock valued at $954,150. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

