Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $106.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.49 million to $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $379.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.56 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

