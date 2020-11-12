iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 992,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

