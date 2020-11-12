iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $29,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,233,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after buying an additional 767,243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,651,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after buying an additional 95,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,753,000.

VLUE opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

