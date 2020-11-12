Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 183,456 shares of company stock worth $95,397 over the last ninety days.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History for Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit