Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 183,456 shares of company stock worth $95,397 over the last ninety days.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

