Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DBSDY traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $71.88. 38,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

