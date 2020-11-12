JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Financial Survey

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 12.54% 7.73% 5.67% JinkoSolar 3.93% 10.58% 2.81%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Micron Technology and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 8 21 1 2.71 JinkoSolar 2 0 4 0 2.33

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $62.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential downside of 66.61%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 2.93 $2.69 billion $2.55 22.10 JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.70 $129.09 million $2.79 24.29

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Micron Technology beats JinkoSolar on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

