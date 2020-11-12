Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) a €14.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.31 ($23.90).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €17.33 ($20.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.95. Aareal Bank AG has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.