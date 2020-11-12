Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.83 ($43.33).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

