KeyCorp Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $165.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.59) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.19.

IAC stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,402,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

