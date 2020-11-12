KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $18.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. ValuEngine downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $982.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $297,825.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $229,000. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 142,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

