Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $231,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 370,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,674,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

