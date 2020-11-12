Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.44 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,690,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 91,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 77,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.