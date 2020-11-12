Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.44 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,690,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 91,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 77,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit