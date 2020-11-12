Lifetime Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

