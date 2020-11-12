Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Loki has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market cap of $29.36 million and $1.69 million worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,885.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.36 or 0.02879073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.01615392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00368932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00701905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00385259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00031528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,599,293 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

