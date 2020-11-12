Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.75. Lonza Group has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $68.99.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

