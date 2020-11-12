LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $132.50 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.80.

LPLA stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.43. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,135. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

