Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

