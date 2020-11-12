Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

