Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.15 Million

Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $223.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.20 million to $225.10 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $217.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $870.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $872.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $927.00 million, with estimates ranging from $922.80 million to $931.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

