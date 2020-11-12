Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 29,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,264. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.