Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

MNR opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.75.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

