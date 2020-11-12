National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) versus Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) Critical Review

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National CineMedia and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $3.81, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $444.80 million 0.59 $36.10 million $0.47 6.98 Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 1.79 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -5.00% -8.22% -0.92% Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product, as well as suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie.com, Noovie Shuffle, Name That Movie, Noovie Arcade, and Fantasy Movie League to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. The company offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. It also operates search and discovery platform, under the brand name Noovie.com. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

