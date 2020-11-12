Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce sales of $172.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Nautilus reported sales of $104.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $555.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.83 million, with estimates ranging from $421.70 million to $577.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 77.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 76.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.