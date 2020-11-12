Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NLST stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $120.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

