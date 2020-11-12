NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.83. 222,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 356,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

