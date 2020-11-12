NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.63-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.51. 6,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.03 and its 200 day moving average is $206.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. NICE has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $255.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

