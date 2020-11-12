Nord/LB Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €192.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €208.43 ($245.21).

Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €190.46 ($224.07) on Monday. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €173.20.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

