Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Bank of America lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.