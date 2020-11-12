Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.24.
OLLI opened at $84.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90.
In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
