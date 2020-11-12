Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.24.

OLLI opened at $84.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

