Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 770,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,177,617. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 370,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

