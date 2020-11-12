Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.