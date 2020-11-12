Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) vs. CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Head-To-Head Comparison

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Park Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.33 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Park Aerospace $60.01 million 4.18 $9.55 million N/A N/A

Park Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CPI Aerostructures and Park Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Park Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures 0.21% N/A -1.78% Park Aerospace 14.66% 5.88% 4.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Park Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Park Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats CPI Aerostructures on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was founded in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

