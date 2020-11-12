Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Patriot Transportation has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATI. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Patriot Transportation by 102.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 336,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 170,494 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patriot Transportation by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

