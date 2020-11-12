Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Patriot Transportation stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Patriot Transportation has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.26.
Patriot Transportation Company Profile
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
