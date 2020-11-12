Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $291.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.23. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.