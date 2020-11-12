Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $291.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.23. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $53.88.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.
