Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.03-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41-4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion.Perspecta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.03-2.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Perspecta alerts:

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.