PetIQ’s (PETQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $752.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

