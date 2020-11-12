Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is St. James Investment Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,335 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 4.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,839,000 after purchasing an additional 972,021 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 104,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 452,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,584,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

