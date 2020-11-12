Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 972,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Pfizer worth $314,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

