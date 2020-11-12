Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

PBYI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $348.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $109,430 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.