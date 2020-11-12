Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. Rackspace Technology also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

