Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. Rackspace Technology also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.
NASDAQ RXT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.